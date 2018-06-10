White House Economic Adviser: Canada's Trudeau 'Stabbed Us In The Back'

President Trump's chief economic adviser called comments made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "polarizing" and said the Canadian leader "stabbed us in the back."

Larry Kudlow, who is the director of the National Economic Council, made the comments on CNN's State of the Union, in justifying Trump's decision to back out of a joint statement made by the countries that attended this weekend's G-7 summit in Canada.

"[Trudeau] really kind of stabbed us in the back," Kudlow said. "He did a whole disservice to the whole G-7."

Trump announced yesterday that he would be renouncing support of the joint communique made at the end of the summit, which was a declaration of shared values and goals by the seven countries — the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Italy, Germany and Japan — that attended.

In a tweet posted Saturday evening, Trump said his decision was based on "false statements" made by Trudeau during a press conference he gave, as well as "the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs" on U.S. companies.

Trudeau said Canada planned to retaliate after the Trump administration announced tariffs last month that will be coming as of July 1.

"I have made it clear to [President Trump] that it is not something we relish doing, but it is something that we absolutely will do," Trudeau said. "Canadians — we're polite, we're reasonable — but we also will not be pushed around."

A New York Times reporter who was present at the Trudeau press conference tweeted Sunday that he didn't understand what remarks Kudlow was referring to when the economic adviser said Trudeau stabbed the U.S. in the back.

"[Trudeau] went out of his way to try to downplay tensions," said White House reporter Michael Shear. "He didn't attack [President Trump] in any way, other than restate Canada would retaliate for tariffs."

Trump left Quebec before the G-7 Summit had ended to head to Singapore, ahead of a highly anticipated meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a longtime foe of the United States.

