Winter Snowstorm Wallops Connecticut, New York

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy is urging people to stay off the roads and warning of upcoming bitter cold temperatures following a storm that's expected to dump up to 18 inches of snow in parts of the state.

Very heavy snowfall on Thursday will result in visibility of less than one-quarter of a mile at times. Snowfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour are expected. There have been numerous reports of thundersnow in Connecticut already, with additional thundersnow possible elsewhere, as well, this afternoon.

Winds will increase late Thursday morning, resulting in blowing snow, and near zero visibility, at times.

“This is a pretty nasty storm. But it’s not a storm that’s expected to deliver 30 inches or more to the state of Connecticut. I’ve had that experience. And we are doing our best to stay on top of it. That’s what we’ll do,” Malloy said.

In the meantime, the governor says all state highways remain open. All non-essential state government employees were told to stay home, and all schools are closed.

Malloy says the state's cold weather protocols will be implemented Thursday afternoon to protect people from expected below-zero wind chills.

Most flights in and out of Bradley International Airport were canceled. Delays of up to 25 minutes were reported on Metro-North's New Haven Line.

On Long Island, Nassau and Suffolk Counties remain under a blizzard warning until 6:00 this afternoon, with up to 18 inches of snow forecast across the Island.

Snow could fall at a rate of two inches per hour at times.

There has been no decision yet on whether to close the Long Island Expressway, Northern or Southern State Parkways to allow crews to treat and plow the roads.

The Long Island Rail Road is running with 30-minute delays system wide.