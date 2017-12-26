Wyman: 17,000 Conn. Children To Lose Healthcare If CHIP Is Not Renewed

Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman says Connecticut won’t be able to afford its Husky Health program for children if Congress fails to renew the Children’s Health Insurance Program, CHIP, that pays for it.

“We are looking at it the best we can. We have a little bit of financial problem here.”

Wyman says that’s because Connecticut is facing a budget deficit. She says 17,000 Connecticut children would lose health coverage if CHIP is not renewed.

“If Congress doesn’t act on CHIP by the end of January, they will not have insurance.”

Connecticut officials have begun sending notices explaining this to the affected families.

Members of the state’s congressional delegation, who are all Democrats, are urging the Republican congressional leaders to make renewal of CHIP a priority when they return to Washington in January.