Zoning Hearing Scheduled For Brentwood 'Smart Growth' Project

By Ian C. Schafer 11 minutes ago
  • Artistic rendering of the Heartland Town Square project on Long Island.
    Artistic rendering of the Heartland Town Square project on Long Island.
    Heartland Town Square

The Islip Town Board will meet next week to vote on a zoning change that could mark the final hurdle for the Heartland Town Square project.

The mixed-use development, planned to occupy the site of the former Pilgrim State Psychiatric Center in Brentwood, has been in talks for 15 years.

Developer Jerry Wolkoff, who bought the 450-acre plot in 2002, is seeking a zoning change from residential to the newly designated Pilgrim State Planned Redevelopment District. This would allow for millions of square feet of retail, office and apartment space.

The Suffolk County Planning Commission voted unanimously in February to recommend that the Town of Islip grant the change.

Tags: 
Long Island
Islip
Brentwood
economic development

Related Content

Vote Delayed On Long Island ‘Smart Growth’ Community

By Jessica Opatich Jan 5, 2017
Heartland Town Square / Facebook

A public hearing was held Wednesday to help determine the fate of what was once the site of the world’s largest hospital. The Suffolk County Planning Commission heard testimony on the proposed Heartland Town Square Development at the former Pilgrim Psychiatric Center in Brentwood, Long Island.

Developers Plan ‘Smart Growth’ Community On Site Of Former Psychiatric Hospital

By Jessica Opatich Jan 2, 2017
Heartland Town Square / Facebook

The mostly abandoned Pilgrim Psychiatric Center in Brentwood, Long Island, was once the site of the world’s largest hospital. On Wednesday it might be one step closer to becoming an entirely new community.