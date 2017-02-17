Bridgeport Businesses Shut Down As Part Of National ‘Day Without Immigrants’

Immigrant-run businesses across the country closed Thursday in protest of the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

In Bridgeport, opponents of closed borders and deportation say it’s especially important to send a message because Mayor Joe Ganim hasn’t declared Bridgeport a sanctuary city – a designation embraced by cities across the country, including Hartford and New Haven. Local police in sanctuary cities don’t work with federal authorities to detain immigrants and refugees.

Manuel Olivares owns a Brazilian restaurant called Pantanal. It’s one of several restaurants that closed Thursday. He says he didn’t want to close for a day, but he felt like he had to.

“If the mayor would come out and support us and say, Bridgeport is a sanctuary city, the immigrant community wouldn’t make this a big issue, you know, we all want to work. We all want the City of Bridgeport to continue its economic recovery.”

In the downtown part of the city, a few hundred people came out to demonstrate, including Mario Varela, who’s from Cape Verde but has lived in Bridgeport for 16 years.

“It’s important for us to get united, to send a message to the government, to show them that we’re here to work. We’re here to better ourselves and the lives of our kids.”

Varela says President Donald Trump comes from a family of immigrants. “His parents came from somewhere, and he built his life here. So why not give a chance to other people for their kids to build their life the way he did it?”

Trump has threatened to cut federal funding for sanctuary cities. Mayor Joe Ganim hasn’t declared Bridgeport a sanctuary city, although the city council is considering an ordinance to adopt the term. The mayors of Hartford and New Haven have both affirmed their status as sanctuary cities. Ganim said he wants to work with the president, not against him.