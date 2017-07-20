Defense Sec. Mattis To Investigate Toxic Materials At Grumman Plant

By 18 minutes ago
  • Defense Secretary Jim Mattis speaks during his meeting with Italy's Defense Minister Roberta Pinotti in July at the Pentagon.
    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis speaks during his meeting with Italy's Defense Minister Roberta Pinotti in July at the Pentagon.
    Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis will investigate what radioactive materials were used by the Navy at the former Grumman Plant on Long Island.

Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., asked Mattis to list all of the radioactive materials that were used or stored at the Bethpage plant.

Newsday reports the two met last week to discuss the cleanup at the plant.

The Navy and Grumman built and tested planes there into the 1990s. In a report submitted to Congress last month, the Navy listed the chemical contaminants that have seeped into the groundwater. There was no mention of any radioactive materials.

However, a test of the groundwater near the Bethpage High School found elevated levels of radium.

A Defense Department spokesperson tells the paper that the discussion between the two men was “productive” and that Mattis will follow up with Schumer.

Tags: 
Long Island
Contaminated Water
Northrop Grumman

Related Content

NYS To Begin Testing Groundwater Near Former Northrop Grumman Plant

By Jessica Opatich & JD Allen Feb 18, 2016
Frank Eltman / AP

A plume of toxic chemicals has been spreading slowly underground near the former Northrop Grumman plant in Bethpage, N.Y., for 60 years. It was formed by a chemical that the defense contractor used to build fighter jets for the U.S. Navy.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that the state began testing ground water in Massapequa, which sits in the plume’s path between the old plant and the ocean, to see if and when the plume might pose a danger to people who live nearby.

Cuomo: Navy, Northrop Grumman Responsible For Groundwater Cleanup

By Jessica Opatich Aug 4, 2016
FRANK ELTMAN / AP

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he wants the U.S. Navy and Northrop Grumman to pay for the cost of treating polluted groundwater on Long Island.

A growing plume of contaminated water stretches southward from the company’s World War II-era manufacturing site in Bethpage.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has proposed three options for treating the plume. The price-tag for these options ranges from 268 to more than 587-million dollars.