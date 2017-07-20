Defense Sec. Mattis To Investigate Toxic Materials At Grumman Plant

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis will investigate what radioactive materials were used by the Navy at the former Grumman Plant on Long Island.

Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., asked Mattis to list all of the radioactive materials that were used or stored at the Bethpage plant.

Newsday reports the two met last week to discuss the cleanup at the plant.

The Navy and Grumman built and tested planes there into the 1990s. In a report submitted to Congress last month, the Navy listed the chemical contaminants that have seeped into the groundwater. There was no mention of any radioactive materials.

However, a test of the groundwater near the Bethpage High School found elevated levels of radium.

A Defense Department spokesperson tells the paper that the discussion between the two men was “productive” and that Mattis will follow up with Schumer.