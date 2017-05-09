Jury Selection Begins In New Haven Rabbi Sexual Assault Case

Jury selection is scheduled to start tomorrow in a civil trial for a Connecticut rabbi accused of sexual abuse. Rabbi Daniel Greer, the principal of the Yeshiva of New Haven, is accused of molesting a teenage student hundreds of times between 2001 and 2005.

The student, now 29, says Greer sexually abused him at more than a dozen locations in Connecticut and Pennsylvania, including at school, in motels and at Greer’s home. His lawsuit alleges Greer abused at least one other male student at the all boys school.

Greer is still principal of the New Haven school. He faces civil charges only and hasn’t been criminally charged. He’s denied the allegations, and his attorney questioned the student’s decision to wait 14 years before coming forward.

Greer initially invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to avoid testifying at the trial, but his request was denied and he’s been ordered to testify.