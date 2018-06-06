Philip Sheppard's Cello Gives Kara A Voice In 'Detroit: Become Human'

By 3 hours ago

Kara, a character in Detroit: Become Human
Credit quanticdream.com

Composer and cellist Philip Sheppard imagined his first video game score, for Detroit: Become Human, would primarily use synths and have a techno feel to reflect the android, Kara, whose music he'd be writing. Instead, as he told me, he found actress Valerie Curry's performance of Kara's character so compelling that he wrote his most organic score ever.

Quantic Dream, the studio that created Detroit: Become Human, hired three different composers to write music for the three different characters: Philip composed for Kara, Nima Fakhara composed for Connor, and John Paesano wrote the soundtrack for Markus. Unlike other games that work with multiple composers, the three didn't have much communication between them. Philip credits Quantic's Music Supervisor Mary Lockwood and Aurélien Baguerre (audio lead) with helping keep the three composers on track musically, so the overall sound of the music in the game wouldn't be disjointed.

Philip says the inspiration for Kara's theme, used throughout his soundtrack, came from watching the flames in the fireplace of a cabin where he was staying. It was so spontaneous, he said, after that the soundtrack practically wrote itself.

The soundtrack also gave Philip a chance stretch his wings as a cellist, with solo cello lines soaring above the strings and synths (yes, he did use some!).

Having written over 60 film scores in his career, Philip told me he's had such a good experience writing his first-ever game score that when I asked him if he'd like to work on another, he said, "Count me in!"

There is no officially released soundtrack yet, but Philip wrote enough music working on this game that he had enough for three new albums of tracks that didn't make it into Detrot: Become Human Fall From Earth will be the first release, scheduled for sometime in June. You can check out Philip's other music on Bandcamp.

Detroit: Become Human recording session at Abbey Road Studios
Credit Top Dollar PR

Episode tracklist

All tracks by Philip Sheppard, performed by the London Session Orchestra, with Philip Sheppard, cello soloist

Detroit: Become Human: Not Just a Machine; What is a Mother; Kara Main Theme; Run with Me!; By Firelight; Carousel; In the Cold; All This Will Pass; Confrontation; By the River

Tags: 
Music Respawn
Respawn
Kate Remington
Detroit: Become Human
Quantic Dream
Philip Sheppard
interview

Related Content

Winifred Phillips: Composing For Virtual Reality Has Real Challenges

By Apr 12, 2018

Creating an immersive experience is the number one goal of studios that make virtual reality games, and that extends to the music, too.  I talked with composer Winifred Philips at this year's Game Developers' Conference in San Francisco about how she approaches writing the music for VR games that run the gamut from tense  first person shooters like Scraper to the cartoon-style Fail Factory.

Ryan Ike Weaves An American Tapestry In Songs

By Mar 15, 2018

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine is described by its creators, Dim Bulb Studios, as "a bleak American folk tale." After losing a bet with a mysterious character (voiced by Sting), you criss cross the country in search of stories, which become a currency you trade with the interesting characters you meet on your travels. Composer Ryan Ike told me that the Depression-era setting, and the chance to create a soundtrack that's a patchwork of iconic American music was too good to pass up!

Maestra Amy Andersson: 'It's An Honor To Perform Game Music!'

By May 17, 2018

Conductor Amy Andersson is shaking things up (in a good way) in the classical music world, and in live performances of music from video games! Most recently, she was one of the conductors who presented a spectacular concert in Sofia, Bulgaria, of music from Uncharted, Diablo, World of Warcraft, Everybody's Gone to the Rapture and many others. In our conversation, Amy says she's so proud to be able to perform music from games for a live audience, and we talked about her Orchestra Moderne as well.