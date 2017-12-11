Port Authority Remains Closed, Investigation Continues After Subway Explosion

The Port Authority Bus Terminal remains closed and New York City Police continue to investigate after Monday morning's would-be suicide bombing in a subway passage underneath the terminal.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “This was an attempted terrorist attack. Thank God the perpetrator did not achieve his ultimate goal.”

Christina Bethea was at the the end of the passage that connects the 7th and 8th Avenue subways when Akayed Ullah detonated what New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called a "low level" device.

“I saw smoke and I got the hell out of there. I ain’t see no one, I ain’t look for no one I know, I said Christina, this is not the place to be right now. Whatever happened you will see it on the news.”

Ullah has been seriously burned. Three other people, including police who responded, suffered minor injuries.

The NYPD and FBI will investigate how the pipe bomb, attached to Akayed Ullah, was made.